Cleveland Browns notable free agents still unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
Kareem Hunt, Running Back
2020 Kareem Hunt was a lot of fun to watch.
Cleveland gambled on the hometown kid who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs due to off-field trouble and the move paid off. Hunt not only stayed on the right path away from the game, but he put up some sensational numbers for a No. 2 back.
In 2020, he had 1,145 yards from scrimmage with 11 touchdowns while making five starts in place of an injured Nick Chubb.
Not only did the offense stay on course without Chubb, but Hunt gave them a spark when he would enter the game even when No. 24 came back.
The only issue is, he seems to have lost a step — possibly due to his own style of play.
Hunt is a fearless runner who doesn't avoid contact. He plays with reckless abandon and that led to injuries slowing him down in 2021. He was healthy again in 2022 but was far less explosive, which is why he's still not signed to a roster for the coming season.
Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End
The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Jadeveon Clowney has had a productive career but not an elite one — which was expected after his dominant play with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Clowney, who spent time with Houston, Seattle, and Tennessee, signed with the Browns in 2021. He finished that year with 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks, proving to be a great No. 2 pass rusher across from Myles Garrett.
But then in 2022, his production fell off a cliff. He finished with just 2.0 sacks and was sent home at the end of the year due to comments made about the coaching staff and Garrett.
Clowney never rushes to sign before camp but this time, it feels different. His play last year as well as the negative comments might have hurt his stock much more than he realized.