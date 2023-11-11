Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham has 'a lot of love' for his former team
Odell Beckham, Jr. had a rather public departure from the Cleveland Browns but goes into Week 10 with "a lot of love" for his former team.
By Randy Gurzi
There was a time when the Cleveland Browns thought they would be leaning on Odell Beckham, Jr. for years. Added in a high-profile trade in 2019 with the New York Giants, OBJ lasted about two and a half years in Cleveland. He was then released in 2021 after his father posted a video showing Beckham running routes while wide open but not getting the ball
Following that, he went on to win a title with the Los Angeles Rams but missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. While he was out, the discussion about his issues with Baker Mayfield continued to make the rounds. To his credit, OBJ refrained from taking the bait and continued to take the high road heading into Week 10.
Beckham, who missed the Week 4 outing against the Browns, was asked about facing his old team. He didn't want to use the 'just another game' cliché but said that he made plenty of bonds during his time and is looking forward to Sunday. He added that there was "a lot of love and respect" for Cleveland.
“Once you’re on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else. Not to be like, ‘Oh, it’s another game to me,’ but it will be fun to go against these guys who are friends and brothers of mine. But definitely no animosity on my end for sure. A lot of love and respect.” – Beckham said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
The Ravens have been looking for an explosive wideout for quite a while and they hoped Beckham would be that guy. They believed in him enough to sign him to a one-year deal with $15 million in guarantees. So far, he's appeared in seven games and has 19 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown.
Beckham was once one of the best receivers in the game but has now torn his ACL twice (doing so in 2020 with the Browns and in 2021 with the Rams). Couple that with the fact that he's 31 and he's simply not the player he once was. Having said that, Cleveland cannot take him lightly since he's still a great route runner with elite hands. But at least it sounds as though he's not coming in ready to make his former team pay.