3 Browns players who could be cut before playing a snap
Which players won't get a chance to prove a whole lot before the Browns cut them?
By Ryan Heckman
Hassan Hall, RB
The Browns' situation at running back is definitely one other teams should envy. It all starts with having maybe the best pure runner in the league with Nick Chubb locked and loaded as the team's starter and workhorse.
Since 2019, Chubb ranks second in the league with 5,345 rushing yards. He's been a model of consistency and will probably get even a little more work in 2023 being as there's little competition for the bulk of touches.
Behind Chubb, the Browns have 2022 fifth-round pick Jerome Ford, whom they really like a lot. Ford gave the Browns enough confidence to be able to say goodbye to both Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson in free agency.
Then, Cleveland has 2021 sixth-round pick Demetric Felton who can be used in a few different ways. As the team's fourth back, it's veteran John Kelly. From there, fifth in line is 2021 undrafted free agent Nate McCrary.
Then, we get to this year's undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech, Hassan Hall. It will be quite the uphill battle for Hall to make any noise that warrants a roster spot. If anything, he will be a practice squad candidate. For him to make the roster, he'll have to prove he can add value either as a pass blocker or a special teams ace.