4 players Browns need to make room for on depth chart
- An undrafted pass rusher
- A potential gem at running back
- Speed, speed, speed
- An obvious move coming at QB
By Ryan Heckman
What are the 2023 Cleveland Browns going to be remembered for? Is this really going to be a season where the organization turns a corner?
Much of that depends on the quarterback, of course, but a lot also has to do with whether or not the defense finally puts it all together and eliminates some of the pressure on the back of Myles Garrett. Training camp is where we start to find many of these answers.
Throughout the first few weeks of camp, there are a handful of players who have made it known that they'd like a spot on this roster, and the Browns might have to make some room for them. After all, you can never have enough talent at any position, and these four players are certainly proving to want it more than most.
1. Undrafted free agent Jeremiah Martin has a new opportunity in his quest to make the team
The Browns' defensive line has seen its fair share of bumps and bruises lately, which is going to make way for opportunities for other linemen trying to make this team. Defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas recently went down with injuries and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they are going to miss some time.
That now means the undrafted Jeremiah Martin, out of Washington, has a real shot to make the roster. With Za'Darius Smith starting opposite Myles Garrett, it was Wright and Thomas who were two of the next men up. Now, it's Ogbo Okoronkwo and rookie Isaiah McGuire as the two viable options behind the starters.
If the Browns are without Wright and Thomas for a while, they need to make room for Martin.