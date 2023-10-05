Cleveland Browns post-bye week by week game prediction: Playoffs still likely
The Cleveland Browns have at least nine games they should be able to win in the final 14 contests. Sitting at 2-2 at the bye, this should be enough for them to make a playoff run.
By Randy Gurzi
With the Cleveland Browns in their bye week, it's as good a time as any to look ahead to the remaining games on the schedule. Here, we'll look at all 14 games and predict whether the Browns will win or lose, and if they do wind up back in the playoffs.
Before we dive into that, let's take a look at the first game-by-game prediction that took place back in May when the schedule was announced. A lot has changed since then so maybe the predictions will change. Let's also see how close the predictions were in the first four weeks.
Originally, the predictions were a loss to the Bengals in Week 1 and wins in Weeks 2-4 over Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Baltimore. While two of those wins didn't happen, they did take it to Cincinnati in Week 1 and that means they're sitting at 2-2 instead of the 3-1 which was predicted in May.
With that being said, let's dive in and see what's in store for the Cleveland Browns after the bye week.
Week 6: 49ers at Browns
When the schedule was announced, this game was predicted to be a 21-10 win for the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns were also supposed to be coming off a huge win over Baltimore.
With the loss suffered in Week 4, Cleveland will do a better job of moving the ball on offense. However, the Niners offense has looked better than expected with Brock Purdy fully healthy after elbow surgery.
Cleveland does all they can but the 49ers defense keeps them from being able to pull off a win. Fans might be ready to throw in the towel here, but shouldn't since there are some winnable games coming up.
Final Score: 49ers 21, Browns 10
Cleveland Browns Record 2-3