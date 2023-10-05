Cleveland Browns post-bye week by week game prediction: Playoffs still likely
The Cleveland Browns have at least nine games they should be able to win in the final 14 contests. Sitting at 2-2 at the bye, this should be enough for them to make a playoff run.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 13: Browns at Rams
This is a game I would really love to chalk up as a win for the Browns. Cleveland has a very good secondary and the Rams haven't been great to kick off the 2023 campaign. Even so, Matthew Stafford has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of the first four games as he eases back in following an injury-riddled 2022.
Cooper Kupp is also likely to be back to full strength to go along with breakout star Puka Nacua (who has 501 yards in his first four games) and Tutu Atwell. Playing a team that can move the ball the way they can at their own stadium leads to a close loss on the road.
Final Score: Rams 30, Browns 27
Cleveland Browns Record 7-5
Week 14: Jaguars at Browns
It's easy to think the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost it since they were handed a defeat by the Houston Texans. But that's a divisional game, and they often lose to them early in the year. But under Doug Pederson, they seem to be able to turn it around as the season goes on and they had a solid win in Week 4 following that upsetting loss. Their other loss was to the Kansas City Chiefs, which is understandable.
By Week 14, this offense will be humming. There will be plenty of yards for the offense to take against their defense but in the end, Trevor Lawrence finds a way to upset Deshaun Watson in some Clemson on Clemson crime.
Final Score: Jaguars 33, Browns 31
Cleveland Browns Record 7-6