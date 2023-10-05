Cleveland Browns post-bye week by week game prediction: Playoffs still likely
The Cleveland Browns have at least nine games they should be able to win in the final 14 contests. Sitting at 2-2 at the bye, this should be enough for them to make a playoff run.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 15: Bears at Browns
With two losses in a row, this game couldn't be more welcome.
The Chicago Bears continue to be a mess and by Week 15, they could very well have a new head coach. Matt Eberflus is on the hot seat due to a 3-18 record which includes a 0-4 start this year (and we thought we had it bad).
A former defensive coach, Eberflus hasn't done enough to fix that side of the ball, nor has he found the right man to call the offense for Justin Fields. Even if they're let go mid-season, it's not likely to change and while Fields will gain yards with his legs, the aerial attack isn't a threat. Cleveland stops the bleeding and gets ready to face Deshanu Watson's old team for the second time in two years.
Final Score: Browns 26, Bears 13
Cleveland Browns Record 8-6
Week 16: Browns at Texans
When the schedule was released, this game appeared to be a blowout win in the making. Cleveland was being praised for their roster moves while everyone was trying to figure out what DeMeco Ryans' team would look like in his first season as the head coach.
Surprisingly, the Texans are 2-2 right now and have a top-10 passing offense under C.J. Stroud. He's been better than anyone expected — well, maybe not for those of us who actually watched him play at Ohio State, but that's a different story.
Stroud continues his solid season and trades blows with Watson but in the end, the veteran team gets the edge. It's also win No. 9, which means no losing season this year.
Final Score: Browns 30, Texans 24
Cleveland Browns Record 9-6