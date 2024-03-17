Cleveland Browns post first wave of free agency mock draft
The Browns add a couple of stars from the Lone Star State early
Pick 206: Garret Greenfield, OT (South Dakota State)
Could I interest you in an ultra-explosive offensive tackle with an ideal frame for the position? That is exactly what you get in South Dakota State’s Garret Greenfield. At 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, Greenfield is an ideal candidate to be a late-round flyer for the Browns.
His explosivity was on full display at the NFL Combine two weeks ago. Greenfield broke the combine record for offensive lineman when he recorded a 38.5-inch vertical leap. He followed that up with a 9-foot-5-inch broad jump and a 5.22 forty-yard dash.
Greenfield’s calling card is his movement skills in pass protection. He will need time to develop as a run blocker at the next level but given the Browns offensive tackle situation as it currently stands, Greenfield could be afforded that time. But in today’s NFL if you can find an offensive tackle in the sixth round that can effectively keep quarterbacks clean, that is worth the price every time.
Pick No. 230: Isaac Guerendo, RB (Louisville)
This is a player that the Browns should definitely be in on. Isaac Guerendo is an explosive running back with minimal tread taken off of his tires. Guerendo started his college career at Wisconsin, where his playing time was scarce backing up the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Braelon Allen. Then he transferred to Louisville where he split time with Jawhar Jordan in his super senior season.
In his final campaign, his lone season at Louisville, Guerendo carried the ball 132 for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. Guerendo had 22 runs for 15 yards or more, displaying his ability to be a home run hitter. Then at the combine, Guerendo put on a show running a 4.36-second forty-yard dash and a 41.5-inch vertical leap.
The Browns definitely have a type at running back, and Guerendo checks all of the boxes. At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, and possessing insane speed and explosivity, Guerendo would be a homerun pick in the seventh round. If everything breaks right for the Browns, the well-traveled running back could find himself a home on the shores of Lake Erie.