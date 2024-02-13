Cleveland Browns post Super Bowl mock draft adds explosive EDGE
With all 32 teams now officially in offseason mode, we take a look at the next marquee event on the NFL calendar; the 2024 NFL draft. How will Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns attempt to improve their roster?
Selection No. 135: DeWayne Carter (DT, Duke)
This selection is a combination of need intersecting with identity. Duke’s DeWayne Carter is a high-motor defensive tackle that would quickly become one of Jim Schwartz’ favorite rookies. Ideally Carter would be brought in to be a three-tech depth piece as a rookie that possesses starting caliber upside.
Carter has the potential to be a three-down starter down the road but could contribute immediately as a run defender. The three-time team Captain at Duke measured in at 6-foot-2 and 308 pounds at the Senior Bowl. While Carter does not possess overwhelming size for the position, his lower body explosivity allows him to hold his ground at the point of attack. However, it is Carter’s motor that will immediately endear him to Browns’ fans.
Selection No. 155: Javon Foster (OT, Missouri)
One thing the Browns must address this offseason is a contingency plan at left tackle. While it may be a dual-pronged approach through free agency and the draft, the selection of Javon Foster will give the Browns a developmental candidate at the position. With the offensive line coaching staff transitioning from Bill Callahan to Andy Dickerson, providing the incoming coach with a high tool prospect to develop should be a priority.
Foster has every trait that evaluators look for in starting caliber left tackles. Foster has an ideal frame for the position at 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds with 35-inch arms. From a technical standpoint, Foster will need time to develop but given the number of tools he possesses, with proper guidance the Browns could have their starting left tackle in waiting.