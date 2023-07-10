Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Marquise Goodwin
In 2022, the Browns were thin at wideout. Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones were both great — and nearly each topped 1,000 yards with Cooper hitting 1,160. DPJ was on pace for a while but a couple of games where he wasn't targeted enough left him with 839 yards.
Knowing those two had to do too much heavy-lifting on their own, general manager Andrew Berry traded for Elijah Moore, signed Marquise Goodwin, and drafted Cedric Tillman.
Now, it will be hard to make the cut down to six as they have to give up on Jakeem Grant (a former Pro Bowl returner) and Anthony Schwartz, who they have invested a lot of time in developing.
Tight End(3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
David Njoku was signed to a massive deal ahead of the 2022 season and rewarded the Browns with 628 yards and four touchdowns on 58 receptions. He's a solid No. 1 tight end and deserves a ton of credit for developing into a trusted blocker in addition to his talent as a receiver.
Behind him will be Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant. Akins has worked with Deshaun Watson in the past and Bryant is one of the better No. 3 tight ends in the NFL. He has 76 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons.
They'll surely keep at least one tight end on the practice squad but they have to feel great about these three.