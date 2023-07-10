Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Michael Dunn
If an injury occurs elsewhere, or if the Browns decide to go thin at a different position, they might be willing to go with 10 players on the offensive line. But in this prediction, they stick with just nine while keeping some extra depth on the practice squad for emergencies. The player on the bubble that gets risked on waivers in this prediction is Nick Harris.
Expected to start at center last year, Harris suffered a knee injury on their opening drive in the preseason and was out for the season. He was replaced by Ethan Pocic who locked the job down and was signed to a three-year deal in the offseason.
Harris is edged out by rookie Luke Wypler who has a longer contract (Harris is in the final year of his deal) and can play guard better than Harris. Michael Dunn is the other interior reserve and he can play both guard and center — meaning they can go into games with those two and feel comfortable.
They'll be backing up one of the best interior lines in the game as Pocic is surrounded by studs in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.
Offensive tackle is where the concerns are. Jack Conklin has the skill to be one of the best in the game but has dealt with some nagging injuries as of late. Jedrick Wills has also been banged up on the left side and is entering a critical year.
Rookie Dawand Jones could prove to be the swing tackle this season but they also have James Hudson — who wasn't terrible in two starts last year.