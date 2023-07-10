Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (10):
Myles Garrett
Jordan Elliott
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Perrion Winfrey
Maurice Hurst
Perhaps no unit will see as much change this season as the Browns defensive line. Knowing their D-line was bullied throughout the 2022 campaign, Andrew Berry went to work. Not only did he hire a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, but he gave him the players he needed to help rebuild the line.
Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill in free agency and drafted Siaki Ika to completely rebuild their depth at defensive tackle. In this prediction, Hill misses the cut but in all honesty, he shouldn't. Hill is a superior player to Jordan Elliott but the Browns just re-did his contract and it feels as though he's staying — as is Perrion Winfrey who has been trouble so far in his short career.
At defensive end, they still have Myles Garrett, who is coming off his second 16-sack campaign. He has a new running mate in Za'Darius Smith, who was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. These two together give the Browns one of the more fearsome edge rushing combinations in the game.
They also knew depth was needed, so they signed Ogbo Okoronkwo, who is an ascending EDGE rusher. Isaiah McGuire is also new, added in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lastly, there's the second-year defensive end Alex Wright, who can play on the edge but is nearly 280 pounds and can slide inside as a 3-tech on third downs if needed.