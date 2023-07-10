Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
Linebacker (6):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Anthony Walker, Jr.
Jacob Phillips
Jordan Kunaszyk
Matthew Adams
Tony Fields
Sione Takitaki (PUP)
Despite being seen as a weak link for the past couple of years, the Browns continue to put faith in their current stable of linebackers. This year, several will be coming off injuries including Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramaoh.
Sione Takitaki is also trying to make it back to the field but he's likely to start on the PUP list since his return isn't expected until mid-October. He tore his ACL in December, after moving to the MIKE position out of necessity and absolutely crushing it.
The Browns added Matthew Adams as a free agent but he's expected to spend more time on special teams and has a relationship with new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Jordan Kunaszyk is also expected to be a special teams ace but he's going to be asked to play more on their base defense with Takitaki out.
Tony Fields is the final linebacker to make it and he's coming off a 48-tackle campaign. He had to step up when everyone else was hurt and did an admirable job.
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome
Martin Emerson
A.J. Green
Cameron Mitchell
At cornerback, the Browns are hoping a stronger defensive line (and an improved set of safeties) keeps them from being forced into zone coverage. Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson are all great in man-to-man coverage but without much pressure from the defensive line (other than Myles Garrett), they had to play zone out of necessity. And they weren't good at it.
If all three can play to their strenghts, this unit will look much better. They're also deep with A.J. Green more than capable of starting in a pinch. Cameron Mitchell was a fifth-round pick this season and will need time to develop but he could wind up being a hybrid corner/safety capable of playing in the slot.