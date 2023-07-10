Cleveland Browns pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction
With training camp set to start at the end of the month, here's a prediction for the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster for the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
D'Anthony Bell
Ronnie Hickman
Cleveland believed their cornerbacks could be better with more pressure from the defensive line but they knew the safeties needed an overhaul. They released John Johnson III and didn't re-sign Ronnie Harrison. From there, they picked up free agents Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod.
Thornhill is a true deep safety that can help the cornerbacks play to their strength. McLeod is very versatile and was one of the best coverage safeties in the NFL last year. He's also played for Jim Schwartz, winning a Super Bowl with him in Philadelphia back in 2017.
Grant Delpit is returning and had 105 tackles and four picks last year. He's been a solid player and can do even more without having to play deep zone.
D'Anthony Bell was on the roster all year in 2022 and had 14 tackles in 16 games. He provides depth and the coaching staff likes his skill set.
Lastly, there's Ronnie Hickman — an undrafted free agent from Ohio State. He's more of a 'box safety' but could be a great replacement for Harrison. And a solid backup to Delpit.
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
After nailing a 58-yard game-winner in his debut, Cade York trended in the wrong direction. As a rookie, he hit on 24-of-32 field goals and 35-of-37 extra points. He has the leg to make every kick but needs to find consistency.
Corey Bojorquez enters year two as the Browns punter and was excellent in 2022. He averaged 48.5 yards per punt and pinned offenses inside the 20-yard line 23 times.
The final specialist is Charley Hughlett who has been with the Browns since 2014. He does his job perfectly every time and at 33 years of age, he could still have a lot left in the tank.