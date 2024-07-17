Which members of the Cleveland Browns are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The Browns' list of Hall of Famers gives you a pretty good insight into what it's been like for the team over the last 40-50 years. Of their 23 inductees, only two – Joe Thomas and Mac Speedie – were inducted within the last decade. The Browns!
Fortunately, they're a team steeped in tradition, and the list of names that came through Cleveland on their way to Canton has about as much football history in it as any team in the NFL. Here's the whole list:
Which members of the Browns are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
NAME
POSITION/TITLE
YEAR INDUCTED
Doug Atkins
DL/DE
1982
Paul Brown
HC
1967
Jim Brown
HB/FB
1971
Willie Davis
DL/DE
1981
Len Dawson
QB
1987
Joe DeLamielleure
OL/G
2003
Len Ford
DL/DE
1976
Frank Gatski
OL/C
1985
Otto Graham
QB
1965
Lou Groza
OL/K
1974
Gene Hickerson
OL/G
2007
Henry Jordan
DL/DT
1995
Leroy Kelly
HB/FB
1994
Dante Lavelli
WR
1975
Mike McCormack
OL/T
1984
Tommy McDonald
WR
1998
Bobby Mitchell
WR/HB
1983
Marion Motley
HB/FB
1968
Ozzie Newsome
TE
1999
Mac Speedie
E
2020
Joe Thomas
OL
2023
Paul Warfield
WR
1983
Bill Willis
DL
1977
As for contemporary Browns who may have a chance to make the Hall in a few years, there are a couple obvious options. Here are a few guys to keep an eye on.
Myles Garrett
2023 was a big year for Garrett's chances – he finally won a Defensive Player of the Year award, which felt like one of the bigger missing pieces (besides a title, of course) in his candidacy.
In his 7 years with the Browns, Garrett has 5 All Pro nods, five Pro Bowls, and 88.5 sacks. He's had at least 10 sacks in every year but his rookie season, and hasn't had less than 14 in any season since 2020, when he had 12. He's started 97 of the 100 games he's played, and has been one of the best defensive players in football for almost a half decade now.
Time's still on his side – he's still 28, and despite the fact that Football Reference's Hall of Fame monitor doesn't have him particularly close yet, edge rushers are playing effectively well into their high 30's right now. Maybe he's not a first ballot guy, but I bet he gets there eventually.
Nick Chubb
Probably not, but it's nice to dream. Chubb was certainly putting up the stats to make a case, at least earlier in his career – he had at least 1,000 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in every season from 2019-2022.
If you can believe, he made the Pro Bowl all four of those years and got himself an 2nd Team All Pro nod. Injuries and age are catching up to him, and it feels like basically every modern running back is fighting an impossible battle to get into the Hall.
He may end up just in the Browns' ring of honor, and that's okay.