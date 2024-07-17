Dawg Pound Daily
Which members of the Cleveland Browns are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

By Cameron Ellis

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
The Browns' list of Hall of Famers gives you a pretty good insight into what it's been like for the team over the last 40-50 years. Of their 23 inductees, only two – Joe Thomas and Mac Speedie – were inducted within the last decade. The Browns!

Fortunately, they're a team steeped in tradition, and the list of names that came through Cleveland on their way to Canton has about as much football history in it as any team in the NFL. Here's the whole list:

Which members of the Browns are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

NAME

POSITION/TITLE

YEAR INDUCTED

Doug Atkins

DL/DE

1982

Paul Brown

HC

1967

Jim Brown

HB/FB

1971

Willie Davis

DL/DE

1981

Len Dawson

QB

1987

Joe DeLamielleure

OL/G

2003

Len Ford

DL/DE

1976

Frank Gatski

OL/C

1985

Otto Graham

QB

1965

Lou Groza

OL/K

1974

Gene Hickerson

OL/G

2007

Henry Jordan

DL/DT

1995

Leroy Kelly

HB/FB

1994

Dante Lavelli

WR

1975

Mike McCormack

OL/T

1984

Tommy McDonald

WR

1998

Bobby Mitchell

WR/HB

1983

Marion Motley

HB/FB

1968

Ozzie Newsome

TE

1999

Mac Speedie

E

2020

Joe Thomas

OL

2023

Paul Warfield

WR

1983

Bill Willis

DL

1977

As for contemporary Browns who may have a chance to make the Hall in a few years, there are a couple obvious options. Here are a few guys to keep an eye on.

Myles Garrett

2023 was a big year for Garrett's chances – he finally won a Defensive Player of the Year award, which felt like one of the bigger missing pieces (besides a title, of course) in his candidacy.

In his 7 years with the Browns, Garrett has 5 All Pro nods, five Pro Bowls, and 88.5 sacks. He's had at least 10 sacks in every year but his rookie season, and hasn't had less than 14 in any season since 2020, when he had 12. He's started 97 of the 100 games he's played, and has been one of the best defensive players in football for almost a half decade now.

Time's still on his side – he's still 28, and despite the fact that Football Reference's Hall of Fame monitor doesn't have him particularly close yet, edge rushers are playing effectively well into their high 30's right now. Maybe he's not a first ballot guy, but I bet he gets there eventually.

Nick Chubb

Probably not, but it's nice to dream. Chubb was certainly putting up the stats to make a case, at least earlier in his career – he had at least 1,000 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in every season from 2019-2022.

If you can believe, he made the Pro Bowl all four of those years and got himself an 2nd Team All Pro nod. Injuries and age are catching up to him, and it feels like basically every modern running back is fighting an impossible battle to get into the Hall.

He may end up just in the Browns' ring of honor, and that's okay.

