Ranking the top 5 Browns running backs of all-time
By Ryan Heckman
When you think of the Cleveland Browns, chances are, one of the first thoughts you have is at the running back position.
The Browns have a rich history at the position with one of the all-time greats having played for the organization and a few other strong names.
Taking a look back at the history of the Browns and their running back position, we try to come up with the top five of all-time, and it just so happens that they fall into order in terms of all-time rushing leaders. So, let's kick it off with the team's fifth all-time leading rusher.
5. Greg Pruitt
Back in the 1973 NFL Draft, the Browns selected former Oklahoma running back Greg Pruitt in the second round. Pruitt was a two-time consensus All American with the Sooners and came into the NFL with quite the pedigree.
He would go on to play nine seasons in Cleveland, earning four Pro Bowls and totaling three seasons over 1,000 rushing yards (which all came consecutively between 1975-1977). Pruitt's best rushing season came in 1977 when he ran for 1,086 yards, however he only scored three times on the ground. His career-high in rushing touchdowns came when he ran in eight of them in the 1975 campaign.
Pruitt also showed the ability to catch the football, too, finishing his Cleveland career with 323 receptions and scoring 18 times through the air. The Oklahoma product is tied for having played the third-most games all-time by a Browns running back, finishing his Cleveland career with 5,496 yards on the ground and 25 touchdowns.