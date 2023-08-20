Ranking the top 5 Browns running backs of all-time
By Ryan Heckman
3. Mike Pruitt
In the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Purdue Boilermaker Mike Pruitt at no. 7 overall. Running backs rarely go that high in the draft anymore, but Pruitt was one who fit the mold that was created and held up for so long. As the no. 7 overall pick, Pruitt came in and played a lengthy, nine years in Cleveland.
Over his tenure with the Browns, Pruitt earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods and also finished with four seasons rushing for more than 1,000 yards. Interestingly enough, he technically came into the league as a fullback, too, but possessed blazing 4.4 speed and made the transition smoothly to full-time tailback.
Pruitt's best season as a Brown came in 1979 when he earned his first Pro Bowl, rushing for 1,294 yards and scoring nine times on the ground. He also caught 41 passes for 372 yards and two scores that season. That's one area of his game that went a bit underrated, too, as he would have three-straight seasons catching at least 40 passes.
On the Browns' all-time rushing list, Pruitt sits third with 6,540 yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground.