Ranking the top 5 Browns running backs of all-time
By Ryan Heckman
2. Leroy Kelly
Moving on to the no. 2 all-time Browns running back who could soon be passed up by Nick Chubb, it's Leroy Kelly, who earned his way to this spot the hard way. Kelly came to the Browns by way of the 1964 NFL Draft, but all the way back in the eighth round at pick no. 110 overall.
Kelly went to college at Morgan State, making his NFL career that much more impressive, coming from such a small program.
In terms of a professional career, Kelly's was about as good as you can get. Twice, he led the league in rushing yards. Three times, he led the league in rushing touchdowns. Kelly earned six Pro Bowl nods, all consecutive, to go along with three consecutive All Pro selections. He and the Browns also became NFL Champions in 1964, putting the cherry on top of what was a phenomenal career, overall, for Kelly.
His best season came in 1968 when Kelly led the NFL in carries (248), rushing yards (1,239), rushing touchdowns (16), total touches (270), total yards from scrimmage (1,536) and total touchdowns (20).