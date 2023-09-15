4 reasons Browns will earn another statement win in Week 2
The Browns will cruise to a record of 2-0 in prime time
By Ryan Heckman
Week 1 of this season had a few surprises, but none were greater than what the Cleveland Browns came out and did to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Days after Joe Burrow signed a new deal making him the highest-paid player in league history, the Browns allowed him to pass for just 82 yards and held the Bengals to three points. Cleveland flat-out dominated their division rival and now sit tied atop the AFC North at 1-0.
Monday night, they will get the chance to do that once again, only this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 1 wasn't kind to the Steelers, as they were blown out by San Francisco, 30-7. Now, they face a Browns team with plenty of momentum.
The Browns are going to beat the Steelers, but they're going to do it in dominant fashion, as they did to the Bengals. Here's why.
1. Browns will further expose Steelers' secondary
Last week against the 49ers, the Steelers had maybe the single worst performance by a cornerback in all of the NFL. Levi Wallace was abysmal. Brandon Aiyuk made him look silly, and Wallace ended up with a Pro Football Focus grade of 43.3 on the day.
Patrick Peterson wasn't much better. Despite making a couple of positive plays, it was Peterson who gave up both touchdowns to Aiyuk.
Cleveland has two strong options in the receiving game with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, while Donovan Peoples-Jones is also a threat down field. David Njoku can also do some damage to that questionable secondary as well.
Because Cleveland has a strong offensive line, too, Deshaun Watson will likely have a decent amount of time to throw, finding open guys left and right against this Pittsburgh defense.