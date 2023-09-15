4 reasons Browns will earn another statement win in Week 2
The Browns will cruise to a record of 2-0 in prime time
By Ryan Heckman
2. Offensive lines are in opposite spots
One of the worst areas in Pittsburgh last week was up front along their offensive line. You could argue that all five guys were no where close to being at their best, with a couple of them sticking out like sore thumbs. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Browns' offensive line is one of the better groups in football.
Through one week, the Steelers' offensive line is ranked 26th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. In contrast, the Browns check in at no. 4.
This does not bode well for the Steelers, who will be going up against a ferocious Cleveland pass rush. Against the Bengals, it was the Browns' ability to put pressure on Joe Burrow that made the difference in that game. Burrow played one of the worst games of his career, while Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith and company were flying around making life difficult on him.
Garrett and Smith each tallied six quarterback pressures against Cincinnati, and if they did that against Burrow, imagine what they could do against Pickett and that weak Steelers offensive line.