4 reasons Browns will earn another statement win in Week 2
The Browns will cruise to a record of 2-0 in prime time
By Ryan Heckman
4. Browns rushing attack vs. Steelers run defense is lopsided
It was nice to see the Browns run the ball so often against Cincinnati, and do it using a few different guys. Obviously, Nick Chubb is going to lead the way each week, as he went for 106 yards on 18 carries.
But, adding in the legs of Deshaun Watson now, too, will allow this offense to boast another dimension to it. Watson has always been a decent threat on the ground, but he's a pocket passer, first and foremost. Against the Bengals, Watson ran for 45 yards on five carries, adding in a touchdown.
Jerome Ford also got a healthy amount of touches, running it 15 times, albeit just for 36 yards.
Even Elijah Moore received two carries that went for 19 yards.
If you look at what the 49ers did to the Steelers last week, on the ground, it's not going to be pretty when they see what Cleveland is about to do to them as well. Pittsburgh allowed 188 rushing yards to the 49ers, who of course were led by Christian McCaffrey.
The Browns ran it 40 times in Week 1, which was six times more than even the 49ers ran it against Pittsburgh. If they stay just as committed on Monday night, the Steelers are going to be gashed wide open.