Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

Who's in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor?

Which individuals are heralded above the rest?

By Ryan Heckman

Cleveland Browns, Jim Brown
Cleveland Browns, Jim Brown / Joe Scarnici/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

As one of the older franchises in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns have watched as so many talented, well-respected players have come through over the years.

The franchise has had a sizable amount of individuals enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but they have also established a couple of other programs within the organization to pay respect to former players, coaches and front office members, starting with the "Cleveland Browns Legend Program."

The legends program honors individuals who made "noteworthy contributions" to the organization.

The Browns' rich history has allowed the organization to honor key individuals in several ways

Similar to the legends program, the Browns also established their own "Ring of Honor" back in 2010, which features names displayed all around the home stadium. While fans can find the list of Browns Hall of Fame members here, and members of the legends program here, we've got you covered with every individual ever named to the Browns' Ring of Honor in the following list:

Name (Years spent with CLE)

Position/Title

Year Inducted

Jim Brown (1957-1965)

RB

2010

Paul Brown (1946-1962)

Head Coach

2010

Joe DeLamielleure (1980-1984)

G

2010

Len Ford (1950-1057)

DE

2010

Frank Gatski (1950-1956)

C

2010

Otto Graham (1946-1955)

QB

2010

Lou Groza (1946-1959, 1961-1967)

OT, K

2010

Gene Hickerson (1958-1960, 1962-1973)

G

2010

Leroy Kelly (1964-1973)

RB

2010

Dante Lavelli (1946-1956)

WR

2010

Mike McCormack (1954-1962)

OT

2010

Bobby Mitchell (1958-1961)

RB/WR

2010

Marion Motley (1946-1953)

FB

2010

Ozzie Newsome (1978-1990)

TE

2010

Paul Warfield (1964-1969, 1976-1977)

WR

2010

Bill Willis (1946-1953)

OL

2010

Joe Thomas (2007-2017

T

2018

Clay Matthews (1978-1993)

LB

2019

Mac Speedie (1946-1952)

WR

2021

As you can see, that inaugural season which the Ring of Honor was established, the organization had quite a few names to induct (16, to be exact). From there on out, they have been fairly selective, only choosing three additional members to make their way into the illustrious group.

Current players who could one day see themselves in the Ring of Honor

Nick Chubb, RB

In a long line of great Cleveland running backs, Nick Chubb fits the mold as a strong, tough-nosed tailback who has won over the hearts of Browns fans. One day, he'll find himself among the greats in this impressive group.

Myles Garrett, DE

There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Myles Garrett will be in this group after he retires. As one of the best pass rushers of his generation and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year, there's no reason why he should be left out.

Amari Cooper, WR

Should Amari Cooper stick around a bit longer with the Browns, he should have a chance at making it into the Ring of Honor. He's been as consistent a wideout as the Browns have had in a very long time, but it's just a matter of whether the two sides can agree on keeping him long-term.

Of course, the one big name that could have been thrown onto the short list, above, is Deshaun Watson. The jury is still out on whether or not Watson becomes a staple of Cleveland's franchise and long history. Fans certainly hope he does, but he's got a ways to go.

Home/Browns History