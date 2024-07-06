Who's in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor?
By Ryan Heckman
As one of the older franchises in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns have watched as so many talented, well-respected players have come through over the years.
The franchise has had a sizable amount of individuals enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but they have also established a couple of other programs within the organization to pay respect to former players, coaches and front office members, starting with the "Cleveland Browns Legend Program."
The legends program honors individuals who made "noteworthy contributions" to the organization.
The Browns' rich history has allowed the organization to honor key individuals in several ways
Similar to the legends program, the Browns also established their own "Ring of Honor" back in 2010, which features names displayed all around the home stadium. While fans can find the list of Browns Hall of Fame members here, and members of the legends program here, we've got you covered with every individual ever named to the Browns' Ring of Honor in the following list:
Name (Years spent with CLE)
Position/Title
Year Inducted
Jim Brown (1957-1965)
RB
2010
Paul Brown (1946-1962)
Head Coach
2010
Joe DeLamielleure (1980-1984)
G
2010
Len Ford (1950-1057)
DE
2010
Frank Gatski (1950-1956)
C
2010
Otto Graham (1946-1955)
QB
2010
Lou Groza (1946-1959, 1961-1967)
OT, K
2010
Gene Hickerson (1958-1960, 1962-1973)
G
2010
Leroy Kelly (1964-1973)
RB
2010
Dante Lavelli (1946-1956)
WR
2010
Mike McCormack (1954-1962)
OT
2010
Bobby Mitchell (1958-1961)
RB/WR
2010
Marion Motley (1946-1953)
FB
2010
Ozzie Newsome (1978-1990)
TE
2010
Paul Warfield (1964-1969, 1976-1977)
WR
2010
Bill Willis (1946-1953)
OL
2010
Joe Thomas (2007-2017
T
2018
Clay Matthews (1978-1993)
LB
2019
Mac Speedie (1946-1952)
WR
2021
As you can see, that inaugural season which the Ring of Honor was established, the organization had quite a few names to induct (16, to be exact). From there on out, they have been fairly selective, only choosing three additional members to make their way into the illustrious group.
Current players who could one day see themselves in the Ring of Honor
Nick Chubb, RB
In a long line of great Cleveland running backs, Nick Chubb fits the mold as a strong, tough-nosed tailback who has won over the hearts of Browns fans. One day, he'll find himself among the greats in this impressive group.
Myles Garrett, DE
There is no doubt in anyone's mind that Myles Garrett will be in this group after he retires. As one of the best pass rushers of his generation and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year, there's no reason why he should be left out.
Amari Cooper, WR
Should Amari Cooper stick around a bit longer with the Browns, he should have a chance at making it into the Ring of Honor. He's been as consistent a wideout as the Browns have had in a very long time, but it's just a matter of whether the two sides can agree on keeping him long-term.
Of course, the one big name that could have been thrown onto the short list, above, is Deshaun Watson. The jury is still out on whether or not Watson becomes a staple of Cleveland's franchise and long history. Fans certainly hope he does, but he's got a ways to go.