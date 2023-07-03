3 veterans who won't make Browns roster Week 1
Which players won't be so lucky to have much of a shot at making the Browns roster?
By Ryan Heckman
Daylen Baldwin, WR
Hopefully, Deshaun Watson can take a step forward in 2023 and come out from under the funk which he's been in since the legal situation he got himself into. If he doesn't, it won't be for lack of weapons. The Browns have a very good group of offensive playmakers, including some depth at wide receiver.
Of course, this group is led by veteran Amari Cooper, who quietly finished with his sixth career 1,000-yard season in 2022. Starting next to Cooper is Donovan Peoples-Jones, and newcomer Elijah Moore in the slot, whom the Browns traded for this offseason. Between the three of them, Cleveland has a diverse trio at wide receiver.
Behind that trio, the Browns have third-round rookie Cedric Tillman, who has everything you want in a prototypical NFL wide receiver on the outside. Cleveland also has veteran Marquise Goodwin, who has been making noise during the offseason program.
If Cleveland keeps six wideouts, the next spot will probably come down to either Jakeem Grant or Jaelon Darden. Then, there's a myriad of guys behind those two, including 2022 undrafted free agent Daylen Baldwin out Michigan. Baldwin has just two career receptions, and he's too buried on this depth chart to get any real run or a chance to make the roster.