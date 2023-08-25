3 Browns players that won't survive roster cuts
By Ryan Heckman
Tomorrow, the Cleveland Browns will round out their 2023 preseason slate against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
If this was a regular season matchup, fans might be a bit worried. However, this is only the concluding exhibition game before the real football begins in a couple of weeks.
In this game, the Browns will be looking at finalizing some roster decisions as cuts are due by Tuesday. Right now, we can see three specific players who will not make it past those cuts, and it should be easy to see why.
1. Jaelon Darden, WR
Since coming out of North Texas, Jaelon Darden has presented teams with a lot to like in terms of his blistering speed, ability to become a deep threat as well as potential as a return man. However, it simply hasn't worked in his favor. Darden has yet to fully cement himself as a pro since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After just two seasons in Tampa, Darden was let loose and now he's been battling for a spot on this Browns roster. Cleveland will likely wind up keeping Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman and Jakeem Grant as their top five wideouts. From there, it gets questionable as to whether they'll keep a sixth or seventh, and who will take those spots.
One thing should be pretty clear, though: Darden won't be taking one of them. My money is on either Austin Watkins or David Bell to come through with another spot, if Cleveland decides to keep more than five. Unfortunately for Darden, this will be the end of the road on his second pro team.