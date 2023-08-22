4 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4 vs. Chiefs
• Josh Dobbs holds onto QB2
• Diabate's stock soars
• Cade York redemption tour begins
By Randy Gurzi
Thankfully, the preseason is finally ending as the Cleveland Browns will head to Kansas City to play the Super Bowl Champions. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will get 20-25 reps for the majority of his starters, although a few will sit out completely.
Players such as Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett seem to be perfect candidates to sit this one out, since they're not only their top players, but they also have no need for preseason reps.
As for those who will play (starters and reserves), let's look ahead with these four bold predictions for Preseason Week 4.
4. Josh Dobbs silences doubters, throws 2 TDs
In the first three preseason games, Josh Dobbs hasn't gotten much work at all. Instead, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond have been taking the majority of the snaps and DTR has been on fire.
Due to this, there's been speculation that he could supplant Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson. While it's true Thompson-Robinson has played well enough to give his team confidence, Dobbs also has the trust of his coaches.
He hasn't been playing because they already know what they have. He was in Cleveland until Week 13 last season and then after playing well in two starts for the Titans, he returned on a fully guaranteed one-year deal.
Dobbs was a star for Cleveland during their 2022 preseason and in this one, he's likely to get some snaps with at least a couple of starting offensive linemen. If he can do that, watch for him to remind everyone why they were excited for him to come back as he re-stakes his claim on the QB2 spot with two touchdown passes.