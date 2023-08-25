3 Browns players that won't survive roster cuts
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kellen Mond, QB
As it's been for quite some time in Cleveland, quarterback is a hot topic. A season after the Deshaun Watson trade and suspension, the Browns are hoping their starter can move forward and return to form as he was in Houston a couple of years back.
If Watson can become even close to that guy he once was, this Browns team has a chance to compete within the division.
Behind Watson, the Browns will likely keep Joshua Dobbs as the primary backup. The former Tennessee Titan is the leading candidate to take that job, but rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson has given fans some fun moments throughout training camp and the preseason, and could ultimately take Dobbs' spot as Watson's backup.
Last on the depth chart is Kellen Mond, the former Minnesota Vikings third-round pick back in 2021. Mond has not come close to fulfilling his draft position and looks as though his career could be coming to an end in the near future, barring some unforeseen bounce-back on another roster.
For now, it will be Watson, Dobbs and Thompson-Robinson in the quarterback room in Cleveland.