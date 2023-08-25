3 Browns players that won't survive roster cuts
By Ryan Heckman
3. Lonnie Phelps, DL
Finally, we take a look at the defensive line. where the Browns are absolutely loaded with talent. Of course, the unit is led by two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, along with 2023 newcomer Za'Darius Smith. The pairing should wind up being Cleveland's best one-two punch at the position in quite some time.
Beyond those two, the other defensive linemen should end up consisting of veterans Shelby Harris, Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, Jordan Elliott and Maurice Hurst. Rookies Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire will get spots as well.
That would leave a few guys on the outside looking in, including Isaiah Thomas, Trysten Hill, Lonnie Phelps, among others. Phelps, specifically, has popped at times during camp and the preseason and remains a great candidate for the Browns' practice squad.
The undrafted rookie out of Kansas is a guy that could definitely help the Browns during the regular season if they experienced injury, but is too far behind on the depth chart to earn a permanent spot right now.