Cleveland Browns should start Joe Flacco for the rest of the season
Joe Flacco has the veteran presence to lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs
Well well well, how the turntables. The Cleveland Browns should keep Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Yes, the same man who used to help the Baltimore Ravens beat the Browns for years should be called upon to try and lead this team to the playoffs.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't announce a starter on Monday, and rightfully so. With that said, he should announce mid-week that Flacco will start against the Jaguars, even if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out of concussion protocol.
The 38-year-old Flacco — which the broadcast continuously harped on — looked good for the most part on Sunday and had the offense moving at different times, including when he carved the Rams on the opening drive of the game, completing four-of-five passes for 65 yards including a 24-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerome Ford. Flacco would finish the game 23-of-44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and a fourth-quarter interception that started the end of the Browns. After the game, he said, "I'm just upset at myself."
Despite the interception and a couple of misfires, Flacco stepped in after being signed for two weeks and played a solid game. He took what the defense gave him and didn't make too many bad decisions with the ball. He often looked for his former Jets teammate Elijah Moore, targeting him 12 times. Moore caught four passes for 83 yards, one of his best performances since joining the Browns.
One player who stood out despite the defeat was tight end Harrison Bryant. The fourth-year tight end out of Florida Atlantic has struggled throughout his career, but that was not the case Sunday. He caught all five of his targets for 49 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown pass from Flacco.
If the defense can get healthier and turn things around, especially on the road where they have struggled this season, the Flacco is good enough to keep this team in the playoff mix and even make the dance. Flacco is the best quarterback on the Browns roster right now and showed he can do enough to be in the game late. The Browns will return home after an 0-2 road trip out west in a pivotal contest against the AFC South leading Jaguars. Joe Flacco should be the starter for this week and the rest of the season.