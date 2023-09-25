Cleveland Browns stock report following a dominating Week 3 win over Titans
• The North Star WR
• A tone-setting coach
• A truly dominant defender
•The basket holding all of the franchise's eggs
Browns Stock Up: Jim Schwartz
The best coaches in the NFL aren’t just able to implement their schemes and teach the X’s and O’s, they are able to get their units to embody the very elements of their coaching philosophies. Case in point, the Browns' defense has taken on the attitude and demeanor of their defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Schwartz had his defensive unit absolutely flying around like mad men on Sunday against the Titans. The first order of business was to neutralize Tennessee’s formidable running game. Check. The Browns defense held Derrick Henry to only 20 yards on 11 carries.
Second order of business was to get Tennessee behind the sticks and get them off the field on third downs. Check. The Browns were able force the Titans to a fourth down on 10 of 12 attempts.
Final order of business for Schwartz and company, keep the Titans out of the endzone. Check. The Titans managed a measly three points on the day, and those three points only happened because of the Browns' only turnover of the day. Had they not fumbled deep in their own end of the field, the Titans would have traveled back to Nashville with a giant goose egg for their troubles.
Schwartz is starting to get a feel for his personnel and that alone should scare any future opponent. Through three games Schwartz’ defense has literally been historic. So far, the Browns defense has only allowed a jaw-dropping 18 points, with zero points coming in the red zone. If you haven’t bought any Jim Schwartz stock yet, you better get some now because it’s going to the moon.