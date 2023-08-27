Cleveland Browns: Stock soars for Juan Thornhill but drops for Cade York
• Tight End Quarterback combo could be special
• Defensive Backs looking sharp
• Kicking woes continue
The Cleveland Browns final preseason game is in the books after they were handed a one-point loss by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fans got a good look at the starters on Saturday as they played the entire first quarter. There's a fair amount of good and bad to take away from the game. Mainly with the performance of certain players, some looking to make big plays for the team, and the continuous struggles of others.
Stock Up: Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill was a big free-agent acquisition in the offseason for the defense, and Browns fans couldn't wait to finally see him in some action. They got their wish Saturday as he made the preseason start against his former team.
He didn't make them wait long to see what he brought to the defense when he picked off a pass from Shane Buechele and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown for the Brown's first points of the game.
This could be a good outlook for his season stock as he already looks to be a great fit in Jim Schwartz's defense, with the chance to make this type of play in the regular season.
Stock Down: Jordan Wilkins
A recent addition to the team, Jordan Wilkins got his first reps in the offense. He didn't play well and was outperformed by John Kelly, Jr. and Demetric Felton. Now Wilkins' stock was never high at any point as he was just signed to the team in recent weeks, but being involved with not one but two fumbles is going to do anything but raise his stock.
Wilkins wasn't credited with either fumble but after rewatching the plays, Deshaun Watson didn't have a bad handoff by any means.
It was never expected Wilkins to make the team as he seemed to be a pickup to use in preseason games. However, you were hoping to see something from him in this game other than his only highlight being recovering a fumbled handoff.