Cleveland Browns: Stock soars for Juan Thornhill but drops for Cade York
• Tight End Quarterback combo could be special
• Defensive Backs looking sharp
• Kicking woes continue
Stock Up: John Kelly Jr
Throughout the entire preseason, John Kelly Jr. has impressed. As someone fighting for a roster spot, he continues to raise his stock.
Being able to produce in both the run and passing game like Kelly has is crucial to him making the roster. He ran the ball six times for 20 yards and a touchdown. So nothing too impressive in the run game. His presence in the passing game however is what makes his stock increase.
Three catches on four targets for 33 yards is impressive for someone who doesn't immediately seem like a huge threat when passing the ball, but his play says otherwise.
He has the ability to bowl guys over near the goal line along with catching passes out of the backfield is nothing to shy away from. As stated before someone who is trying to make the roster this ability to run, catch, and block is going to go a long way as his stock rises.
Stock Down: Cade York
Cade York is no stranger to having his stock go down. He has continued to put up poor production kicking. In this game, it may not be entirely his fault as he did go down with an injury on his first extra-point attempt.
That inury however didn't stop him from making a 40-yard FG and making all three of his PAT attempts. It seems in the extra point department he does not have much trouble as he has made every single PAT attempt this preseason.
The coaching staff seems to still believe in him and it is somewhat understandable as he makes almost every FG attempt in practice. However, as he continues to have the yips while in a live game, his stock has to be plummeting with the coaching staff as well.
Having a kicker who regularly misses some kicks that are routine around the league is more than worrisome, and something has to happen or the Browns could lose multiple games this season. If it is him making the kicks or him being cut from the team there is a very small amount of room for error.