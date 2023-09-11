Cleveland Browns: Stock up , stock down for Week 1
Week 1, Stock Up: Jim Schwartz
The Browns made a litany of massive moves this offseason. However, the addition of Jim Schwartz as the team’s defensive coordinator could prove to be the most impactful move of the offseason.
The Browns are only one game into their season and Schwartz arrival has already paid immediate dividends. Schwartz' defense took it to Cincinnati in the home opener and did not relent for 60 minutes. While the rain may have played a role early in the contest, what the defense was able to do to declaw the Bengals’ offense should put the rest of the league on notice.
The Browns held Joe Burrow to 82 yards and a quarterback rating of 20.6, both are career low numbers for the former number one overall pick. It did not stop at defending the pass either. The Browns only allowed 75 rushing yards on 20 attempts for a meager 3.8 yards per carry.
Schwartz’ defense was at its best on the money downs. The Bengals went a staggering 2 of 15 on third downs and punted the ball 10 times on Sunday. Cincinnati only managed six first downs against Cleveland’s defense. Oh yeah, the Bengals only managed to score three points in the game, the most important stat of the game.
But it was not just the ridiculous statistics that Schwartz’ defense held Cincinnati to, it was the speed and physicality that they played with that was the most glaring change from last season’s unit. It’s obvious that Schwartz is holding his players to a high standard and that the players are meeting that expectation. If what we saw on Sunday was any indication of the direction this defense is trending in, then it won’t be long until Schwartz’ unit is the talk of the league.