Cleveland Browns studs and duds: Deshaun Watson fumbles away the win in Week 2
• Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were lights out
• This 'elite' OL is anything but elite
• Deshaun Watson cost the Browns the game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Offensive Line
For the past several seasons, we have constantly heard about the prowess of the Cleveland Browns offensive line. They're praised for their power in the run game and have often been referred to as dominant — or even elite. The problem is, that they're not consistent, they get far too many penalties, and are awful when it comes to pass protection.
That was the case again in this one with Wyatt Teller getting beaten often in the passing game — despite earning non-stop praise from the broadcast crew. There were also several penalties including an unnecessary hold by Dawand Jones as well as a hold on Jedrick Wills which nullified a Deshaun Watson seven-yard run late in the second quarter.
Watson deserves a lot of criticism for his play so far this season, and he's been missing a lot of passes. But a lot of that falls on this offensive line which continues to give him no time to throw while also drawing flags at the most inopportune times. He was under pressure from the start in this game and was sacked six times.
Some of that was his own doing since he held onto the ball too long but it's hard not to put blame on this offensive line — which had no answers for T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.