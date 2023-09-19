Cleveland Browns studs and duds: Deshaun Watson fumbles away the win in Week 2
• Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were lights out
• This 'elite' OL is anything but elite
• Deshaun Watson cost the Browns the game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Grant Delpit, S
Cleveland found themselves in a hole early when they gave up a pick-six on their first play but they were able to get back into it with a quick field goal. With the score now 7-3, the Browns defense took the field for the first time and they were able to set the tone.
Grant Delpit, who was all over the field in Week 1 with eight tackles, stepped in front of a pass intended for George Pickens and took it away for his first interception of the season.
Cleveland got the ball on the Pittsburgh 19 and had a great chance to take the lead. That didn't happen with the offense going backward and settling for a 43-yard field goal attempt — which ended up being Dustin Hopkins' first miss on the year. While that drive ended poorly, Delpit still did his part to put them in a position to take control of the game.
He wasn't done there either as he recovered a fumble a couple of drives later and set the offense up at the Steelers' 23. It was an odd play that ended with Delpit fumbling out of bounds, but it still gave the offense another shot at taking the lead.
Like Ward, Delpit did everything he could to help the offense but it wasn't enough.