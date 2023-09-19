Cleveland Browns studs and duds: Deshaun Watson fumbles away the win in Week 2
• Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were lights out
• This 'elite' OL is anything but elite
• Deshaun Watson cost the Browns the game
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Dud: Harrison Bryant, TE
Last week, Harrison Bryant was one of the heroes when he hauled in the lone touchdown catch of the game. With the score at 16-3, Cleveland was looking to put things away and they did exactly that when Bryant caught a three-yarder in the end zone from Deshaun Watson.
It wasn't a deciding score but it put the game out of reach with 9:11 to go. From there, the Browns were able to focus on killing the clock and getting out with the win.
This week, Bryant was called upon from the very first snap of the game and didn't deliver. On the first drop back, Watson fired a quick pass to Bryant and it appeared the two weren't on the same page. Bryant stopped his route and Watson expected him to keep running. Because of this, the pass was slightly wide of Bryant but he still should have caught it since he had both hands on the ball.
That didn't happen as Bryant let the ball slip out of his hands and into the arms of Minkah Fitzpatrick. Bryant hit the ball out of his hands but then it bounced right to Alex Highsmith, who ran it back for a touchdown.
Cleveland's offense responded well on the following drive to put up points of their own but it was a terrible start — and one that shouldn't have happened.