Cleveland Browns Super Bowl wins, record & history
The Cleveland Browns have been in the football world since 1946 and while they collected eight championships in their early years, they unfortunately haven't been able to get to the Super Bowl. That's right, the Browns, who won eight of the first 10 NFL Championships, haven't had success in the Super Bowl era.
This isn't to say that the Browns haven't been close to reaching the big game before. They made it to three AFC Championship Games in the late 1980s but unfortunately lost all three of those.
How many Super Bowls have the Browns won?
Considering that the Cleveland Browns have yet to reach the Super Bowl, their Super Bowl win number sits at zero.
What years did the Browns go to the Super Bowl?
As noted, the Browns haven't made it to the Super Bowl yet. They came close in the 1986, 1987, and 1989 seasons though, falling in the AFC Championship and coming up just shy of reaching the big game.
How many Super Bowl appearances do the Browns have?
Browns fans have yet to see their favorite team make an appearance in the Super Bowl.
Who have the Browns played against in the Super Bowl?
Since the Browns haven't been to the Super Bowl, we'll talk about their close calls. The Browns fell to the Denver Broncos in all three of their AFC Championship appearances in the late 1980s.
Deshaun Watson said earlier this offseason he plans on bringing a title to Cleveland, so perhaps this changes in 2024. But for now, they remain one of the teams still chasing that elusive title.