Cleveland Browns top 3 priorities ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Make sure Amari Cooper is on the field
Ignore the doubters who say Amari Cooper isn't worth the money. The man is simply one of the best route runners in the NFL and finished 10th in the league with 1,250 yards. That was with Deshaun Watson starting just six games.
Cooper had to work with four different quarterbacks in 2023, two of which combined for two touchdowns and nine interceptions. There were also times when those two — P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — struggled to push the ball downfield.
Despite this, Cooper averaged a career-high 17.4 yards per catch and now has 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in two seasons marred by QB uncertainty.
Still, there are those who think he's out of his mind to ask for more money. In all honesty, he would be out of his mind not to.
Cooper is a far more proven option than Jerry Jeudy, who just received $58 million over three years with $41 million guaranteed. Cooper, however, has no more guaranteed money and is the 20th highest-paid player at his position.
He's also been called "old" which is a wild take. Cooper just turned 30, making him the same age — or younger — than Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Cooper Kupp, Calvin Ridley, or Stefon Diggs. There's not an endless debate over their age, and there shouldn't be for Cooper who just put up arguably the best season of his career.
With all that being said, the Browns have to get his contract situation figured out. This receiving corps has talent but outside of No. 2, they don't have anyone who opposing teams fear. Losing him would be a huge blow to this offense — just ask Deshaun Watson who went to bat for him recently.