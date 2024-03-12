Top available free agents for Browns to sign on Day 2 of free agency
What will the Browns do with limited resources?
By Ryan Heckman
Through the first day or so of NFL free agency, the Cleveland Browns have done a nice job attacking some of their biggest roster needs.
The more notable signings include guys like pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, running back Nyheim Hines, linebacker Jordan Hicks, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and, the most polarizing of the bunch, quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston's arrival, of course, means that Joe Flacco will not return to Cleveland. Jameis will be the primary backup to Deshaun Watson going forwad, which leaves Flacco wondering if he'll get another backup job in the near future or if he'll have to wait as he did last year.
As Day 2 of NFL free agency is in full swing, the Browns still have plenty of options to look at when addressing some of their bigger needs.
Best remaining NFL free agents
When looking at the Browns' current needs, let's take a gander at some of the best available free agents who would help fill a more notable void on this roster.
Danielle Hunter, EDGE
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
Emmanuel Ogbah, DE
Chase Young, DE
Carl Lawson, DE
Romeo Okwara, DE
D.J. Reader, DT
Grover Stewart, DT
Sheldon Rankins, DT
Eric Kendricks, LB
Devin White, LB
Isaiah Simmons, LB
Patrick Queen, LB
Marquise Brown, WR
Tyler Boyd, WR
D.J. Chark, WR
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Calvin Ridley, WR
Curtis Samuel, WR
Allen Robinson, WR
There are some familiar names on the above list who could make a return to Cleveland. Most notably, guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Za'Darius Smith are still out there. But, do the Browns have the type of cash flow to go out and sign a bigger name?
How much cap space do the Browns have left?
Per Over the Cap, the Browns only have roughly $5 million in cap space at the moment. And, to be frank, they'll need more than that in order to sign their draft class this year. Don't be surprised to see additional cuts or restructures on the way, in order for Cleveland to raise that number.
Just how aggressive will Cleveland be going forward? If I had to guess, they might not be too loud with their next moves. Sure, the Nick Chubb situation needs to be resolved. That will be a story to watch. But, it seems as though the Browns have used up the majority of their cap space on some notable signings early on.
We'll see if they surprise us at all in the coming hours.