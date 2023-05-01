Cleveland Browns way too early 53-man prediction following 2023 NFL Draft
Wide Receiver (6):
Amari Cooper
Elijah Moore
Donovan Peoples-Jones
David Bell
Cedric Tillman
Marquise Goodwin
With the focus on the passing game in 2023, the Browns keep six wideouts. Finally, they have some depth at the position and have to make some tough decisions.
Those decisions don't start until the WR4 spot, which is another win for this franchise. Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the primary options. Behind them, it feels as though David Bell and Cedric Tillman are locks — the only way either isn't on the roster would be due to an unforseen injury.
Then, there's the final spot. Marquise Goodwin has a contract that suggests he makes the team but that might not be the case. They would have to feel good enough about his talent to move on from Anthony Schwartz, who they have invested a lot of time in, and Jakeem Grant who is a great return man.
There's also Demetric Felton who can help as a running back as well. In the end, his mix of speed and experience keeps him on the roster and they'll likely turn to another returner — like the aforementioned Hall.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
This is easily the most talented TE corps Cleveland has seen in years. David Njoku has excelled since Austin Hooper was let go and now Jordan Akins comes in as the TE2.
Harrison Bryant wasn't great in 2022 and it seemed to be a great year to draft a TE to replace him, That didn't happen but the truth is, he's arguably one of the best TE3 options in the game.