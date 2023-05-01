Cleveland Browns way too early 53-man prediction following 2023 NFL Draft
Offensive Line (9):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Michael Dunn
Cleveland went deep at wide receiver and will also go with 10 defensive linemen (spoiler alert). That means they have to make some concessions, and that happens on the offensive line as they roll with just nine players.
Chances are high they'll add a couple of extra names to the practice squad but their active roster will be somewhat smaller than expected.
Of course, the five starters are set with Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. The reserve tackles will be Dawand Jones and James Hubbard who both have a lot to offer.
As for their interior reserves, Michael Dunn is nearly a lock since he can play center and guard. He's also filled in at tackle in the past. Simply put, he can make up for them going thin and keeping players such as Dawson Deaton and Tyrone Wheatley on the practice squad.
Luke Wypler has a chance to start down the road, so he beats out Nick Harris as the No. 2 center. Harris is unlikely to make it to the practice squad but with Wypler and Deaton, they really don't have a need for someone who plays center but isn't great at guard on the bench.