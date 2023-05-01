Cleveland Browns way too early 53-man prediction following 2023 NFL Draft
Safety (4):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
D'Anthony Bell
Ronnie Hickman
With Cameron Mitchell potentially working as a sort of safety/corner hybrid, the Browns go with just four at the position — this will change if he doesn't show the ability to play safety. Their starters are locked in with Juan Thornhill coming over from the Chiefs in the offseason. He gives them the centerfield defender they've sorely missed for years.
Thornhill will also allow Grant Delpit to move around more and use his instictiveness. Delpit and John Johnson III were too similar in style that it kept either from truly being unleashed. This pairing feels much more cohesive.
Behind them, D'Anthony Bell gets the nod as does undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman. One of four Ohio State Buckeyes to join Cleveland this weekend, Hickman picked a great roster since they're far from deep at the position.
Specialists (3):
Cade York
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
The special teams unit remains the same this season with Cade York at placekicker, Corey Bojorquez at punter and Charley Hughlett handling the long-snapper duties.
Bojorquez was solid in 2022 and Hughlett is simply a robot who never messes up. As for York, he needs to be more consistent in year two but has the leg to become a speical kicker in the NFL.