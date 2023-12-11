Cleveland Browns Week 14 studs and duds: Joe Flacco makes history
By Randy Gurzi
There's no place like home. The Cleveland Browns lost two games in a row on the road but headed back to Northeast Ohio this weekend to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. That led to a win as they improved to 8-5 on the year as well as 6-1 in Cleveland Browns Stadium.
The game was sloppy with each team turning the ball over several times but when they needed a stop, Cleveland's defense came up big. Their offense also deserves some praise since they were able to put up 31 points with their fourth starting quarterback of the season. Now, let's take some time to look back at the game with these studs and duds.
Cleveland Browns stud: David Njoku, TE
As good as David Njoku has been throughout his career, there’s one thing he hadn’t accomplished before Sunday — multiple touchdowns in the same game. This year, getting into the end zone has been an issue for the Chief as he came into the game with 509 yards on 53 receptions but had just two touchdowns. By the end of the first half, he doubled his touchdown total.
Njoku got the game started on the right foot when he hauled in a 34-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Lined up in a jumbo formation with two extra offensive linemen, Joe Flacco faked a hand-off to Kareem Hunt which fooled the defense. No one went with Njoku who was able to walk in without being touched.
He scored again in the second quarter, this time taking a pass and running it 30 yards to the house. In the first half alone, Njoku had six receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. That in itself gave him his second-highest reception total in a single game this season in addition to the most touchdowns he had in one game. He was shut out in the second half but still did enough to deserve praise for the win.