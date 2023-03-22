Cleveland Browns weighing their options as free agent WR Marquise Goodwin visits
Marquise Goodwin's name popped up as the Cleveland Browns reportedly met with their veteran wide receiver. Goodwin is well traveled and has been in the league for nine seasons.
He hasn’t blown away anyone with his statistics, but he’s been a reliable and serviceable player. He is also considered a strong-character guy and would help any team he goes to in that department.
Goodwin most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks. He played as the third wide receiver behind D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He stands at only 5-foot-9 but he’s a speedster — or at least was when he came into the league back in 2013 when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds at the NFL Combine.
Statistically, Goodwin has racked up over 3,023 yards and scored 18 touchdowns to go along with a 16.2 yards a catch average. His best season was in 2017 when he played for the San Francisco 49ers when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and scored two touchdowns.
The Browns have Amari Cooper and Donovon Peoples-Jones returning and leading the charge for the wide receiver group. They drafted David Bell a year ago and have hopes of using him in the slot more next season because of his sure hands.
Cleveland also has Anthony Schwartz and Demetric Felton vying for playing time going into 2023. But they still haven't found a wide receiver that can take the lid off the top, exploiting the defense and maybe Goodwin could do that.
The other quality that I think is important to mention when talking about Goodwin is his resolve and ability to work through things that have had a bearing on his life. One can read about that and some of the various events that he’s been part of in the media world that has already been well documented. However, his story has involved his wife and himself suffering losses and also him helping care for his disabled sister over the years.
The character stuff doesn’t help catch a football but it does point to a guy that has his priorities in order and that can’t be said for every player in the league. Cleveland should be looking to build the locker room into a unit that trusts one another and works for the greater good of the team and Goodwin would certainly be that type of player and help in that department.
Fans of the Browns have been hoping to bring in a more high-profile, wide receiver through free agency or a trade, such as Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, or Mecole Hardman, formally of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, bringing in Goodwin would be a good move, and be a solid addition to the wide receiver room and help the Browns succeed in 2023.