Cleveland Browns wide receiver suspended for remainder of the season
Despite being out with a torn Achilles, Cleveland Browns wideout Michael Woods has been suspended by the NFL for the final six games
By Randy Gurzi
A sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Oklahoma, Michael Woods II has hardly been able to make an impact on the field for the Cleveland Browns. While he did show a lot of promise during the preseason last year, he battled injuries early and only played sparingly when he returned. He finished his rookie campaign with just 45 yards on five receptions.
This year, it was questionable if he would even make the team due to the added depth but he never got a chance to fight for a spot since he suffered a torn Achilles in April. Still on the IR, Woods might have run out of chances to make an impression with Cleveland since he's now been hit with a suspension. According to Mary Kay Cabot, he's now suspended for the remainder of the year due to a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com said the team had nothing to add and that there aren't any specifics surrounding the suspension. The conduct policy covers a wide range of personal actions, so there's nothing to speculate on either. What we do know is that Woods was already a fringe player, so this won't help his chances going forward.
Cleveland has a good mix of veterans and developmental players at the position with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore leading the way. There's also rookie third-round pick Cedric Tillman, who is starting to come on strong, and second-year player David Bell — who was also a third-round selection. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see more talent added early in the draft next year as they continue to look for the right combination.