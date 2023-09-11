Cleveland Elves: Fans are going to love these new Cleveland Browns shirts
Elves or not, the Cleveland Browns put a hurting on the Cincinnati Bengals on a rainy Sunday afternoon. Cleveland dominated in the 24-3 win, holding Joe Burrow to 81 passing yards.
The Browns played with a bit of an edge - and it's hard to think the team didn't hear about Bengals wide reciever Ja'Marr Chase calling them 'elves' earlier in the week.
Well, the Elves got the last laugh.
"It's frustrating," Chase told ESPN.com after the game. "Because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves so I'm pissed on my part."
Stay mad, pal.
Because BreakingT knows how Cleveland works. They know Clevelanders were going to own this moment and turn it into something for themselves.
So they got in the lab and designed a couple of must-have shirts for Browns fans. Check them out below.
CLEVELAND ELVES by BreakingT ($32)
Call em whatever you want, as long as you know they won.
CLEVELAND IS CLEVELAND by BreakingT ($32)
Maybe 'Cleveland is Cleveland' isn't such a bad thing.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
