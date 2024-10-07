Cleveland radio host accidentally confirms Browns hope for 2024 is dead
As if the Cleveland Browns 1-4 season couldn't get any worse, social media has done its job to add fuel to the fire. A host and producer at a Cleveland-local radio station posted a video from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Legacy Village that should be making Browns pay close attention to the team's moves as we approach the trade deadline after an abysmal showing in Week 5.
In the video, you can see that all new Browns gear has been pretty heavily discounted. If you're like me and like to peruse sporting goods shops for the chance to snag some more affordable memorabilia, you'd know that no matter how bad a team is, the jerseys are still pricey. But, based on this video, you can see that 2024 Browns jerseys, shirts, sweaters, and hats are marked down a whopping 25 percent. Even Myles Garrett jerseys are cheap at this store.
The comments on the post are understandably a mix of confusion and humor in the face of adversity from Browns fans. Some are wondering if it's possibly a mistake to have newer gear in the section, while others are laughing about the fact that discounted gear usually comes closer to the end of the year - not in the beginning of October.
Another fan mentions that they remember this happening around the time the team was moving on from Odell Beckham Jr. and, soon after that, Baker Mayfield.
"Fire sale" is right. And, the team may very well be considering trading away some of its more talented players at the deadline to try and recoup its losses post-Deshaun Watson trade. But, there's been no indication that teams are interested in anyone the Browns have to offer aside from possibly Amari Cooper. This sale could be an indication of what direction the team is headed in, though.
You know how certain things like great pop music and chain restaurants closing up are markers of a recession? Sales like this on 2024 gear are typically an excellent indicator of a team looking to clean house. Maybe it's just a way for this specific Dick's to move product, but that's still a stark indication that the Browns have very little support from the fans right now.
The Browns are on a bad track to mediocrity as they have the hardest remaining schedule and no consistent O-line health. If the team's front office doesn't realize it has a goose egg season on its hands soon, these sales might be ticking up.