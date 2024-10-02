Updated strength of schedule spells doom for Browns comeback chances
A newly updated strength of schedule between now and the first bye week of the season has been shared, and it doesn't look pretty for the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland is 1-3 headed into its game against the 3-1 Washington Commanders, and the good news is that it got some great news regarding injuries this week. Star RB Nick Chubb and TE David Njoku both participated in practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5. While the two weapons on offense don't help with truly ails the Browns - a shoddy O-line - they can add new looks to QB Deshaun Watson's arsenal.
However, we live in the present. And, the Browns, presently, have the hardest remaining schedule of all 32 NFL teams left between now and its bye week.
Not only does Cleveland have the hardest remaining schedule, but its division rivals - the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals - are far down the list. Those three teams, which are currently ahead of Cleveland in the AFC North, could very well bury the Browns before its bye week during Week 10. Making matters worse is the fact that Cleveland also plays Cincinnati and Baltimore prior to that break.
The only hope for the Browns to make up any ground is that its O-line starts to get healthy again, and that starts with getting Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin back in action. But, the team's latest injury report shows that Conklin and Wills were not participants during Wednesday's practice. James Hudson and Dawand Jones were limited in practice, per the team.
Browns can at least topple the Bengals, if healthy
Cleveland and Baltimore are in two weight classes right now. From quarterback play to running back depth, the Ravens are simply in a league of its own. However, the Browns can at least game some ground when facing off with the Bengals. That's no knock on the AFC North rival team in Ohio, as they've pieced together some great performances behind QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase. But, the Bengals defense is where the Browns can certainly find some runway for a win, if near or at full strength on offense.
Cincinnati has allowed 326.8 yards per game this season, a number Cleveland could touch if it gets Chubb and/or Njoku back prior to that Week 7 clash. The Bengals are specifically allowing 145.5 rushing yards per game, putting them at 25th overall in the league defensively in that category. If Chubb is back to run through opposing teams and their offensive lineman, Cincinnati might be in a slugfest with Cleveland for divisional positioning by the bye week.