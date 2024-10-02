Myles Garrett not participating in practice ahead of Week 5
As the 1-3 Cleveland Browns are prepping to face off against the 3-1 Washington Commanders in Week 5, injuries continue to cast a cloud over any thoughts of a comeback in the AFC North standings.
While star DE Myles Garrett has decided to simply play through his injuries - which include two hurt feet, an Achilles injury, and a thigh injury, other Browns players including T Jedrick Wills Jr. and T Jack Conklin were inactive in the teams' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 4.
On offense outside of the Cleveland O-line, RB Pierre Strong Jr., WR Jamari Thrash, and TE David Njoku were all out last week as well. The Browns are desperate for stability on its D-line and O-line to help its run game, and health would go a long way in helping to get wins in such close games.
Ahead of Week 5, the injury report remains XYZ. Star RB Nick Chubb, RB Nyheim Hines, and G Michael Dunn were all designated for return to practice according to the team. The Browns will officially have three weeks to activate Chubb, Hines, or Dunn, and have until Saturday to active any of them for this week's action.
Other Browns down for the count Week 5
According to Cleveland Plain Dealer Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Njoku will suit up for practice today. The tight end has been out for the last three games with an ankle injury sustained in Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Other than Njoku, tackles Conklin and Wills Jr. are still working through their injuries and are still listed as questionable ahead of the Commanders game this Sunday. Per Cabot, they join a long list of other Browns players not practicing on Wednesday.
If Conklin and Wills are unable to go this Sunday, expect to see another start from James Hudson III and Dawand Jones. Garrett also didn't participate in practice last week ahead of Week 4, but still suited up and recorded two sacks on Raiders QB Gardner Minshew. So while his name being on this list is unfortunate, it shouldn't be an immediate sign of him sitting out Week 5.