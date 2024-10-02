AFC North Power Rankings: Browns continue to slip, Ravens soar
The entire AFC North still, somehow, feels up for grabs despite a few weeks of mediocre football from the Cleveland Browns. However, separation is being gained by the Baltimore Ravens, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still sitting atop the division through four weeks of action.
As of now, the only team with a winning record in the AFC North is the Steelers. The Ravens, sitting right behind them, are 2-2. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns have the dishonor of following right behind Baltimore at 1-3. But again, plenty of time to catch up in the standings.
Let's see how each team shakes out in this week's power rankings ahead of Week 5.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-3)
While we finally saw some great play from struggling quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team struggled to piece together its run game.
Jerome Ford had 10 carries for 58 yards, but the Raiders running back Alexander Mattison had 60 rushing yards with just five carries. Cleveland's defense has been unable to stop the run as well as it was last season, and you cannot help but wonder if Myles Garrett's multitude of injuries as well as Cleveland's other issues at the D-line are doing irreparable damage to its record the first half of the season.
On offense, the team got some great injury news regarding star running back Nick Chubb. He will be practicing this week, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, and is headed for a return in the next few weeks. Balancing out the run game will be huge for Cleveland to get out of the hole its dug itself early on this season, and Chubb can only help in that arena.
The Browns have the fun Washington Commanders on the road in Week 5 to handle next.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
A win for the Bengals in Week 4 means it lands just above the Browns in power rankings this week. The Week 4 win from Cincinnati was bolstered by efficient play from quarterback Joe Burrow and a two touchdown game from running back Chase Brown.
The Bengals next game is against the Ravens, a must-watch contest between two talented teams still working through personnel changes. Cincinnati can move into second place in the power rankings with a win, but it'll have to rely on its defense to get stops against an explosive duo in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Easier said than done - just ask the Buffalo Bills.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)
The Steelers slip here for two reasons. One, the Ravens were so impressive in its domination of the Bills this past weekend that they simply have to be number one. Two, the team the Steelers lost to - the Indianapolis Colts - was a surprise. The Colts have talent on offense, but Pittsburgh had held all previous opponents to 10 points or less. Indianapolis scored a whopping 27.
The team also suffered from the injury bug - they lost yet another O-lineman in James Daniels with a torn Achilles, making him the third starting O-lineman to be down and out for Pittsburgh to start the season. Ouch.
Starting out 3-1 means Pittsburgh has wiggle room to see who it can throw into Daniels' place for its next few games. They're also facing off with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, who proved to not be totally invincible after barely winning its last game against the struggling New York Giants.
1. Baltimore Ravens (2-2)
Slicing and dicing. That's the best way to describe what the Ravens did to the Bills in Week 4. Baltimore was the underdog club headed into the game as quarterback Josh Allen has looked like the front running league MVP all season. But, it was Jackson, Henry, and the Ravens defense that seemed ready for primetime, not Buffalo.
Holding a potent offense like the Bills' to just 10 points is masterful. While Allen didn't record an interception, he fumbled after a blown up trick play that Baltimore tracked down from the snap. Baltimore also averaged 7.9 yards per play versus Buffalo, whereas it held the Bills to just 4.1 yards per play.
Special shoutout to running back Justice Hill, who according to Pro Football Focus averaged 7.09 yards per route run. He was a key to Baltimore's success in both the run and passing game, throwing Buffalo's defense completely off balance. The Ravens will square off with the Bengals next.