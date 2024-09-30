NFL insider says the Browns should consider trading Amari Cooper to Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 and while that's not necessarily a death sentence in the NFL, don't be surprised if the Browns start to be grouped in as a seller regarding trade discussions. The Browns don't look to be a competitive football team through their first four games and this might make it easier for them to trade key pieces and get some draft picks for 2025 and beyond.
One player who almost certainly will be on the trade block is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who teams are going to be interested in adding to their offense. One of those teams could be the Kansas City Chiefs, who likely lost Rashee Rice for the year this past week. With the Chiefs not having many other stout options at wide receiver, a trade for a top-tier option could be in the cards.
Peter Schrager of NFL Network noted that Cooper should be on the Chiefs' list of potential trade targets to help out Patrick Mahomes as KC looks to three-peat. It's not a crazy idea considering the Browns don't look to be going anywhere this season and Cooper would immediately be the top weapon for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
Should the Browns consider trading Amari Cooper to the Chiefs?
The Browns added Cooper to their offense in 2022 hoping to give Deshaun Watson a fierce weapon. While Cooper has held up his end of the bargain, Watson has not. For as good as Cooper has been during his lengthy NFL career, if the Browns did end up sending him to KC, it'd be his fourth team.
Cooper was the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Raiders where he spent the first thee and a half years of his career and thrived. He was traded to the Cowboys ahead of the 2018 trade deadline and continued to thrive despite playing for a new team. The Browns are his third team and he's shown that he's still very much capable of being a WR1 for a team.
The Browns did not give Cooper the long-term deal he was hoping for over the offseason, instead trading for and extending Jerry Jeudy. Would Cooper's salary be something that could impact a potential trade? Not according to Spotrac, who said "The Browns converted all but $1.21M of WR Amari Cooper's 2024 salary into signing bonus, making him an extremely affordable trade candidate."
If the Chiefs want to trade for Cooper and give the Browns a few draft picks in the process, that would be a deal that Cleveland might not want to pass on. The Browns already have Jeudy and Elijah Moore as their other two main receivers so why not trade Cooper when they're not going to be competing for anything this year?
Feels like a no-brainer decision.